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Shelter-in-place issued for a neighborhood east of Monument after reports of a shooting

Shelter-in-place
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Shelter-in-place
Posted
and last updated

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order for an area east of Monument.

In their message, the sheriff's office said people along 4000 Bobbie Kay Place should shelter in their homes and stay away from windows. In a 1:00 p.m. update, this shelter-in-place order has now increased to a 1.5-mile radius around Bobbie Key Place.

According to the sheriff's office, this was a reported shooting.

This is the El Paso County Sheriff's Office with an UPDATE about the SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER for 4000 Bobbie Kay Pl due to LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY near 1/2 mile from Bobbie Kay Pl:

Shelter in place zone has increased - 1.5 mile
EPSO via Peak Alerts

There are no details at the time of this update on whether anyone has been shot; a media briefing is expected later this afternoon.

This is a developing story.

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