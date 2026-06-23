Shelter-in-place issued for a neighborhood east of Monument after reports of a shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order for an area east of Monument.

In their message, the sheriff's office said people along 4000 Bobbie Kay Place should shelter in their homes and stay away from windows. In a 1:00 p.m. update, this shelter-in-place order has now increased to a 1.5-mile radius around Bobbie Key Place.

According to the sheriff's office, this was a reported shooting.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is responding to reports of a shooting in the 4200 block of Bobbie Kay Place, east of Monument. PIO is enroute; media partners are asked to stage in the area of Walker Rd and Kerry Run Rd. @KKTV11News @KRDO_13 @KOAA @FOX21News @csgazette pic.twitter.com/PL2RcpL3oY — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 23, 2026

This is the El Paso County Sheriff's Office with an UPDATE about the SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER for 4000 Bobbie Kay Pl due to LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY near 1/2 mile from Bobbie Kay Pl:



Shelter in place zone has increased - 1.5 mile

EPSO via Peak Alerts

There are no details at the time of this update on whether anyone has been shot; a media briefing is expected later this afternoon.

This is a developing story.