Shelter-in-place alert lifted for a Colorado Springs east side neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — UPDATE: As of 7:00 p.m., the shelter-in-place has been lifted; officers were helping serve a warrant.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
The Colorado Springs Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place order for a east side neighborhood.
In a Peak Alert message, CSPD stated the following:
The Colorado Springs Police Department has issued a SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER for Residents north of Oldfarm Circle W and south of Sunset Ridge Dr between Silo Ridge and Copernicus Way. due to LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY near 5100 Eros Wy.
SECURE your home/business and STAY AWAY from doors and windows. SHELTER in a safe place until further notice. You will receive an alert when the order is lifted.
Details on what led to the shelter-in-place order being issued were not shared by police at the time of this article's publication.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.
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