Pueblo Police Officers PIT maneuver RV after alleged kidnapping

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested one person for allegedly kidnapping people in an RV.

Just before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Pueblo police officers were sent to a convenience store in the 1400 block of East Monument Avenue after receiving reports of menacing and kidnapping in an RV.

When officers arrived, the RV fled the area.

The PPD officers activated their lights and sirens to stop the RV, but the driver refused to stop. Since the call involved a possible kidnapping, the officers started a pursuit.

A Pursuit Intervention Technique, or PIT Maneuver, was used on the RV, causing it to roll onto its side.

Officers were able to get everyone inside the RV out, including a child. During this time, the RV caught on fire, but all occupants were removed without injuries.

The driver, John Delira-Alires, was taken into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the following charges;



Second-Degree Kidnapping

Vehicular Eluding

Child Abuse

Reckless Driving

Restraining Order Violation

Three Felony Warrants

He's being held on two $10,000 cash bonds.

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