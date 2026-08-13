Pueblo man sentenced on explosives charges; device injured two officers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Two officers with the Pueblo Police Department's (PPD) Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad (PMBS) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) continue to recover from their injuries following an evidence collection gone wrong in February.

In a post on Thursday, the sheriff's office says the man responsible for having that device in the first place has been sentenced.

Clay Nimmo, 48, was sentenced to two years in a halfway house after taking a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to possession of an incendiary device.

The drug charges Nimmo was facing were dropped as part of the plea, according to the sheriff's office.

Nimmo was first arrested during a January traffic stop where detectives found drugs and the explosive device in his vehicle at the time.

In February, PMBS EOD technicians and para-technicians were in the evidence-processing phase of the ongoing criminal investigation in PPD's bomb range.

Watch our previous coverage of the incident in the video player below

During this investigation, an explosive that was seized by police for the criminal investigation detonated while the technicians were attempting to make the device safe.

One officer suffered first- and second-degree burns, and the second officer suffered first, second, and third-degree burns. They were immediately transported to receive medical care.

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