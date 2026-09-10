Prospect Lake drowning victim identified as a 51-year-old man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Coroner has identified the man who drowned at Prospect Lake on Wednesday.

Matthew Bemis, 51, was pronounced dead after attempts to resuscitate him when he went under the water and did not surface. The circumstances around how Bemis ended up drowning have not been shared at the time of this update.

Multiple viewers reached out to the Scripps News Group in Colorado Springs Wednesday after seeing the large first responder presence at the lake.

Police confirmed a body was being recovered. According to police, this was reported as a drowning call when it first came in.

The call came in around 5:38 p.m. Wednesday. CSPD confirmed they are conducting a death investigation, but there is nothing that indicates foul play at this time.

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