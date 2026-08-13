Pikes Peak State College receives threat, campus will move into Secure Status on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) will be under a Secure Status on Friday, August 14, after faculty say the institution received a high-concern threat.

Secure Status means that all of PPSC's campuses will have locked doors, and only staff and faculty will be allowed on campuses. Those who work at the school will also have the option to work remotely.

PPSC officials say that the college will go back to normal on Saturday, August 15, barring any changes in the investigation.

The school has canceled Career Start Orientation.

This is an active investigation, and PPSC police have been working with federal, state, and local law enforcement. Anyone on campus could see an increased police presence over the next few days.

If you know anything about the threat made against the school, you're asked to call PPSC Police at (719)502-2900.

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