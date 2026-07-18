One person was shot and killed overnight near Memorial Park, says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One person is dead following a shooting overnight at Memorial Park.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:20 a.m. in the park parking lot along South Hancock Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a man inside a vehicle; he was dead at the scene.

While on scene, officers saw what they believed to be a suspect vehicle and relayed it over the radio. Other officers in the area pulled the vehicle over and contacted multiple people inside it.

As the investigation continued, officers say they were able to determine one of the people in the vehicle, Malaki Branch, 20, was a possible suspect in the shooting.

Branch was arrested for murder in the first degree, according to the department. The El Paso County Coroner will identify the man killed at a later date.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-4000. To remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

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