One person is recovering after a shooting outside a Colorado Springs nightclub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A person is recovering from a gunshot wound outside of a Colorado Springs nightclub on Sunday.

According to police, the shooting took place along Astrozon Boulevard near South Academy Boulevard. Officers were called to the scene around 12:29 a.m. Sunday, but did not specify which nightclub in the area the shooting occurred near.

When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot in the leg; aid was rendered to the person. Police say the person shot was not cooperating with their investigation and would not provide a statement.

Through their investigation, officers determined that a suspect and the victim had gotten into a verbal altercation outside the nightclub when the unidentified suspect shot the victim in the leg, then ran away.

No arrests have been made at the time of this article's publication.

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