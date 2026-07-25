One person dead in rollover crash Friday night, two transported to hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers were sent to the 3400 block of E Platte Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Friday for a single-car crash.

When officers arrived, they found a single car that had lost control and rolled over, coming to rest on the south side of Platte Avenue.

According to police, one person was ejected from the car and died from his injuries.

Two other occupants were transported to local hospitals and treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the nature of the crash, the CSPD Major Crash Team responded and assumed the investigation. They say speed is considered a factor in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Man caught on camera taking dog from backyard in Colorado Springs You are asked to reach out to the Colorado Springs Police Department and reference online tracking number 26006588 if you have any information regarding the incident. Man caught on camera taking dog from backyard in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.