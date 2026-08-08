Off-duty sheriff's K9 and one person seriously injured in unspecified incident

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — One off-duty K9 and one adult were seriously injured on Saturday afternoon, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO).

The sheriff's office says that the incident is under investigation, but didn't release any information on what occurred.

The K9 has been transported to a local veterinary hospital for evaluation.

EPSO says they will release more information as it becomes available, and says the investigation is still in the early stages.

D20 board president resigns ahead of school year as family moves out of state Academy District 20 School Board President Amy Shandy announced her resignation during the board's meeting Thursday, saying she is moving out of state after her husband accepted a new job. D20 board president resigns ahead of school year as family moves out of state

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