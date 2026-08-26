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Man dead after hit-and-run crash on Highway 139 in Loma

Colorado State Patrol searching for light-colored SUV in connection with crash
CSP Hit and Run
Colorado State Patrol
CSP Hit and Run
Posted

LOMA, Colo. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning on northbound Highway 139 in Loma, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said a 35-year-old man was sitting in the middle of the northbound lane of the highway before he was hit by a car and dragged about 130 feet, sustaining severe injuries. First responders took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

The state patrol released an image of the car believed to be involved in the crash. Troopers are looking for help identifying a light-colored SUV.

The crash remains under investigation. Troopers asked that anyone with information about this crash call 970-249-4392 and reference case number VC260298.

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Two CSP troopers being treated at local hospital after early morning shooting

The CSP troopers injured in the shooting self-transported to the hospital and are being treated, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Two CSP troopers being treated at local hospital after early morning shooting

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