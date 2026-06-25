Man arrested following shooting in Pueblo on Wednesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is in custody, and another is recovering from injuries after a shooting on Wednesday evening.
It took place along Claremont Avenue near the West Mesa Avenue intersection.
According to police, one person was injured in the shooting. The condition of that person is unknown at the time of this article's publication.
Corey Bratina, 30, was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on charges of 1st degree homicide, according to the department.
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Downtown-goers react to Tuesday's damaging hail storm in Colorado Springs
Twigs, small branches and leaves covered the ground across Downtown Colorado Springs following Tuesday's storm.
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