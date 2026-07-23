Man arrested after breaking through walls and ceilings of multiple apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A 30-year-old man is in custody after breaking through the walls and ceilings of several apartments by crawling through an attic.

Officers responded to a disturbance on Arrawanna Street just before 2 a.m. on the east side of Colorado Springs.

Investigators say Malik Jefferson was caught breaking through the walls of 4 apartments by crawling through the attic and falling through ceilings.

Jefferson ran from police and fought with officers. Police used a Taser to arrest him, and despite deploying it, he continued to fight with officers until he was subdued.

In their release, the department said narcotic use was a factor in this case.

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