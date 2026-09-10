Large police presence at Prospect Lake as body recovery operation is underway Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — There is a large police presence at Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs on Wednesday as crews work to recover a body.

That's according to Colorado Springs police. Multiple viewers reached out to the Scripps News Group in Colorado Springs after seeing the large presence at the lake.

Police confirmed a body is being recovered. According to police, this was reported as a drowning call when it first came in.

The call came into police around 5:38 p.m. Wednesday. CSPD confirmed they are conducting a death investigation, but there is nothing that indicates foul play at this time.

The identity of the individual who died will be released by the El Paso County Coroner at a later date.

The Scripps News Group Colorado Springs has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article with more information as more is shared.

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