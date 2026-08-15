Increased police activity in Powers County as multiple agencies search for murder suspect

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Lamar residents may notice an increase in police activity as multiple law enforcement agencies search for a murder suspect.
On Friday, August 14, the Northglenn Police Department began to search for Alexei Munive-Rodriguez, a murder suspect in a fatal stabbing.
According to NPD, Munive-Rodriguez is said to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him, you are ordered to call 911.
Around 10:00 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found one person who had been stabbed. They died from their injuries.
Authorities quickly identified Munive-Rodriguez as a suspect and issued a statewide alert to law enforcement agencies.
To find him, a Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a car associated with the stabbing investigation, and a police pursuit followed.
The driver eventually crashed near Lamar and fled on foot.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
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