Governor Polis declares Statewide Drought Emergency, activates Phase 3 of response plan

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado Governor Jared Polis has activated Phase 3 of the state's Drought Response Plan and issued a statewide Drought Emergency declaration.

The declaration and plan activation are a result of months of monitoring water and worsening drought conditions across Colorado.

You can read a statement from Governor Polis regarding the activation below:

“Today I am issuing a statewide drought emergency to support Coloradans, our economy, farmers and ranchers, and outdoor enthusiasts in the face of one of the most severe droughts in Colorado’s recorded history. With every county in the state experiencing drought conditions, activating Phase 3 of our Drought Response Plan allows us to better coordinate agencies, prepare for worsening conditions, and support Colorado communities, agriculture, water users, and our environment. State agencies will do their part to reduce water usage at state facilities and I encourage every Coloradan to use water wisely." Governor Jared Polis

Phase 2 of the plan was activated in March, 2026.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, which was released on June 4, 2026, shows that all 64 counties in Colorado are experiencing at least abnormally dry conditions, and 93% of the state is in moderate to exceptional drought.

Not only did this year have the lowest snowpack accumulation season on record, but May 1 streamflow forecasts project runoff from 21% to 37% of the median across the state's river basins.

This water year (October 2025 - present) has also been the warmest on record in Colorado, contributing to early snowmelt, low river flows, low soil moisture and high wildfire risk.

With Phase 3 activated, the Drought Task Force will meet regularly to do the following:



monitor conditions

coordinate interagency response efforts

identify unmet needs, elevate local impacts

share drought resources and support

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