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Florissant Fire Department's wildland fire capabilities impacted after loss of engine

Florissant Fire Department Crash
Florissant Fire Department
Florissant Fire Department's Type 3 engine was involved in a crash along I-80 near Wells, Nevada, on June 24, 2026.
Florissant Fire Department Crash
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FLORISSANT, COLO. (KOAA) — The Florissant Fire Department says thankfully, no firefighters were injured in an incident that will impact the department's wildland fire deployment.

On Wednesday, one of the department's type 3 engine trucks was involved in what the department called a "serious fire incident" along I-80 near Wells, Nevada.

The engine is a complete loss, according to the department, which is currently working with its insurance provider to recover losses and get a new engine as quickly as possible.

At the time of this article's publishing, no information has been shared regarding what caused the truck to catch fire.
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