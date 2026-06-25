Florissant Fire Department's wildland fire capabilities impacted after loss of engine

FLORISSANT, COLO. (KOAA) — The Florissant Fire Department says thankfully, no firefighters were injured in an incident that will impact the department's wildland fire deployment.

On Wednesday, one of the department's type 3 engine trucks was involved in what the department called a "serious fire incident" along I-80 near Wells, Nevada.

The engine is a complete loss, according to the department, which is currently working with its insurance provider to recover losses and get a new engine as quickly as possible.

At the time of this article's publishing, no information has been shared regarding what caused the truck to catch fire.

___

Downtown-goers react to Tuesday's damaging hail storm in Colorado Springs Twigs, small branches and leaves covered the ground across Downtown Colorado Springs following Tuesday's storm. Downtown-goers react to Tuesday's damaging hail storm in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.