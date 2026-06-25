Florissant Fire Department's wildland fire capabilities impacted after loss of engine

FLORISSANT, COLO. (KOAA) — The Florissant Fire Department says thankfully, no firefighters were injured in an incident that will impact the department's wildland fire deployment.
On Wednesday, one of the department's type 3 engine trucks was involved in what the department called a "serious fire incident" along I-80 near Wells, Nevada.
The engine is a complete loss, according to the department, which is currently working with its insurance provider to recover losses and get a new engine as quickly as possible.
At the time of this article's publishing, no information has been shared regarding what caused the truck to catch fire.
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Downtown-goers react to Tuesday's damaging hail storm in Colorado Springs
Twigs, small branches and leaves covered the ground across Downtown Colorado Springs following Tuesday's storm.
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