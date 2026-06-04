Federal authorities offer thousands in rewards after 138 guns were stolen from Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Federal agents are offering a $5,000 reward to help locate more than 100 stolen guns.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), thieves allegedly took 138 firearms that were in a storage trailer parked at a Hampton Inn along Aerotech Drive.

That's on the east side of Colorado Springs near the Colorado Springs Airport. According to the ATF, the trailer belonged to a Federal Firearms Licensee gun vendor who was traveling to attend a gun show.

The firearms were valued at over $100,000 according to the ATF. The theft happened on the morning of March 27, according to the department.

The ATF says that through their work with the Colorado Springs Police Department, one suspect allegedly connected to the theft has been arrested, and that a U-Haul van used in the crime has been recovered.

The ATF says that stolen firearms have not been recovered at the time of this article's publication.

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

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