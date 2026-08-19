Fatal crash under investigation in Pueblo along Eagleridge Boulevard

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place Tuesday evening.
According to police, they were called to 500 Eagleridge Boulevard in response to reports of a multi-vehicle crash.
When they arrived, the Pueblo Fire Department was on scene working to extricate a person from one of the vehicles. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Several other people were injured, according to the department, and were taken to area hospitals for evaluation.
The crash remains under investigation, and at this time no details on what led up to it have been shared.
The Pueblo County Coroner will identify the person killed at a later date. According to Pueblo PD, this was the 13th traffic death in Pueblo this year.
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