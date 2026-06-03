El Paso County Sheriff's Office looking for feedback on Specified Semiautomatic Firearms guidance

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — In mid-May, the Colorado Department of Revenue published state guidance related to SB25-003, identifying specific guns that fall under the state’s new “Specified Semiautomatic Firearms” (SSF) category.

It's a 152-page document that organizes guns into three categories;



Semiautomatic rifles with detachable magazines

Semiautomatic shotguns with detachable magazines

Gas-operated semiautomatic pistols with detachable magazines

Starting August 1, people looking to buy or transfer an SSF in Colorado will have to complete a firearms safety course beforehand.

Read more about the bill here.

Anyone who purchased or transferred a gun in one of the SSF categories before August 1, 2026, will not be affected.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal is encouraging community members in the Pikes Peak Region to review the state's guidance document and submit comments to the Colorado Department of Revenue.

The sheriff also said that the office is looking to create a plan for the bill's implementation.

“My office is actively developing a rollout plan for SB25-003 to make the process as efficient as possible and ensure convenience for law-abiding citizens who wish to exercise their Second Amendment rights.



“This process will be clear, accessible, and convenient for our community.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

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