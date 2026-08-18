El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy fired following DUI arrest

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says that one of their deputies, who was recently arrested on DUI charges, was let go from the department.

Deputy David Smith was arrested on Tuesday, July 21, by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), which notified EPSO that Smith had been contacted and charged with the following;



Driving Under the Influence

Careless Driving

Accident Driving Under the Influence

Prohibited Use of Weapons

In a release on Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said that they notified Smith of their intent to terminate him on August 3 and that termination came on August 12.

"The responsibilities entrusted to every Colorado peace officer carry immense authority and an equally great obligation to serve with integrity, professionalism, and accountability. Our community deserves nothing less. When a deputy fails to uphold those standards, I will take appropriate action to ensure accountability and maintain the public’s trust,” said Sheriff Joseph Royball in the release.

He was not listed in the El Paso County Jail as of noon on Wednesday, July 22.

Smith has been employed with EPSO since September 2024 and works in the Detention Security Division.

EPSO says that, since this is an active investigation, they will not provide further comments. Any questions will be answered by CSPD, as they are the ones investigating the incident.

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