El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy arrested for DUI

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says that one off-duty deputy has been arrested and charged after an alleged DUI.

On Tuesday, July 21, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) notified EPSO that 41-year-old David Smith had been contacted and charged with the following;



Driving Under the Influence

Careless Driving

Accident Driving Under the Influence

Prohibited Use of Weapons

He was not listed in the El Paso County Jail as of noon on Wednesday, July 22.

Smith has been employed with EPSO since September 2024 and works in the Detention Security Division. He's been placed on paid administrative leave.

EPSO says that, since this is an active investigation, they will not provide further comments. Any questions will be answered by CSPD, as they are the ones investigating the incident.

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