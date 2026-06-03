District Attorney’s Office rules January officer-involved shooting justified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado's Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office has ruled an officer-involved shooting from January, 2026 justified.

The incident took place on January 31 when officers received a call around 10 p.m. for an alleged disturbance between a man and a woman. When police arrived, they found the woman who matched the call's description.



Watch News5's coverage of the incident below:

The woman had a knife, which the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) shows in their video, and began running from the police when they tried to approach her.

Police say she threw the knife, continued running and got into a CSPD cruiser. While police were attempting to remove her, she allegedly began reaching for a shotgun that was in the car.

As a result, one officer fired three rounds, hitting the woman in the chest twice and in the hip once.

Officers began rendering medical aid until EMS arrived, and she was transferred to a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound. She survived her injuries.

CSPD says no officers were injured during the incident.



Watch CSPD's briefing below. Warning: Viewer Discretion is advised.

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