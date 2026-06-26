CSPD warns the community of a sexually violent predator

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department has shared more information regarding a sexually violent predator who has changed their address in Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, Vernon Eugene Stewart, 83, is now residing at 2912 Concord St #11 and is off supervision according to the department.

In 2005, Steward was convicted of Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child in El Paso County, and in 2004 was convicted of 2nd Degree Child Molestation in Grand County, Washington. In 2007, CSPD says he violated his parole.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this Community Notification process can contact Detective J.R. Brown of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672.

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