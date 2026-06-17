CSPD Robbery Investigation Unit makes arrests in a series of robberies dating back to 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they have arrested three more individuals allegedly connected to a string of bank robberies in 2024.

According to police, Jacquelle Fleming Miller, 25, Albert Rael, 26, and a teenage boy were arrested on May 26, 2026.

Investigators with the CSPD Robbery Unit had been investigating a string of bank robberies since May 0f 2024.

In each of the robberies, police said two to three suspects would enter banks with their identities concealed before engaging in takeover-style robberies.

Two suspects were initially arrested in 2024 during CPSD's initial investigations, but three people remained unidentified.

Police say that new evidence finally led to them charging Miller, Rael, and the unidentified teen with the following charges:



Robbery

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Motor Vehicle Theft

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

As of June 16, all individuals connected to the robberies have been arrested, according to the department.

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