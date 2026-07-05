COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Despite pleas from local officials and bans on fireworks, southern Colorado was still very active with its Fourth of July celebrations Saturday night.

Overnight video from our sky cams shows how many people still lit fireworks. You can watch the video below:



TIMELAPSE: Fireworks set off across Colorado Springs on the Fourth of July

TIMELAPSE: CSPD overwhelmed by fireworks reports overnight on Fourth of July

Leading up to the holiday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office both put out phone numbers to report illegal fireworks.

Those lines were overwhelmed by calls.

News5 got multiple viewer calls telling us this, and when we tried to call ourselves, we got a busy line.

Police say, at one point, there were over 100 calls for service related to fireworks.

These calls were on top of the usual medical, traffic, and public safety calls.

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