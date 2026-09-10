CSPD is seeking additional victims in the sexual assault of a child investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for additional victims in a sexual assault of a child case that the department is investigating.

CSPD said the department began an investigation into Enrique "Rico" Houghton, 35, after it was reported that he allegedly sexually assaulted two male children for whom he was the foster parent.

Detectives learned Houghton has fostered multiple children over the past five years and has worked in positions of trust with young males across the Pikes Peak region, according to the department.

Houghton was arrested on September 10 and currently faces two counts of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust.

Based on his history, CSPD believes there could be additional victims out there, and anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.

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