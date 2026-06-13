CSFD truck and Bustang crash closes busy downtown intersection Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a traffic crash at a busy downtown intersection.
According to CSFD, a Bustang bus and CSFD Engine 3 collided, but CSFD couldn't specify the cause of the crash.
Engine 3 was responding to an overdose call when the two vehicles crashed.
The crash resulted in nine people being transported to the hospital, including the four firefighters in Engine 3.
CSFD says that the intersection of Bijou Street and Tejon Street will be closed for the next few hours.
Engine 3 is subsequently totaled, meaning that another reservoir engine will be used in its place. CSFD says that this will not affect response times.
CSPD is leading the investigation. This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this article as more information becomes available.
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