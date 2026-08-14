County coroner identifies person who died in rollover crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Coroner has identified the person who died in a rollover crash last month.

He's been identified as D'Neico Moe, 25.

On July 24, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers were sent to the 3400 block of E Platte Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Friday for a single-car crash.

When officers arrived, they found a single car that had lost control and rolled over, coming to rest on the south side of Platte Avenue.

According to police, Moe was ejected from the car and died from his injuries.

Two other occupants were transported to local hospitals and treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the nature of the crash, the CSPD Major Crash Team responded and assumed the investigation. They say speed is considered a factor in the crash.

CSPD says that this is the 36th traffic death this year, and at this time last year, there were 31.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

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