Colorado State Patrol responds to two overnight fatal crashes in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado State Patrol (CPS) responded to two overnight crashes in Pueblo County this weekend, resulting in the death of two people.

Right before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, CPS troopers responded to a crash between a pedestrian and a Chevy SUV on eastbound Hwy 50, at milepost 312.

The initial investigation shows that the pedestrian was crossing Hwy 50 when the driver of the car began to brake to avoid hitting the pedestrian. The front of the car hit the pedestrian, and the 46-year-old died on scene.

Later that night, around 11:21 p.m. on Saturday, troopers were sent to a single-car crash on Hwy 165 at milepost 36.

Preliminary information shows that a Subaru Outback was driving eastbound on Hwy 165 towards I25, and failed to make the right-hand curve, drove across oncoming traffic, and drove off the left shoulder.

The driver corrected the car to the right and hit a split rail fence. The car rolled over several times, and during the rollover, the driver was ejected from the car.

The 36-year-old woman died on the scene.

Both of the victims will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's office at a later date, and both crashes are being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit.

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