Colorado Springs police seek information after road rage crash sends 2 to hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A pickup truck driver was arrested after witnesses say the vehicle intentionally struck a motorcycle on Interstate 25, injuring both riders.

Colorado Springs police are seeking information after a road rage incident on I-25 sent two people to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. near mile marker 144. A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, and both motorcycle riders were taken to the hospital. One rider suffered serious injuries.

Learn more about the incident in the video player below

Hours after the crash, a witness contacted police with evidence that the pickup truck allegedly intentionally struck the motorcycle. The pickup truck's driver was arrested.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at the non-emergency line 719-444-7000.

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