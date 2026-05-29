Colorado Springs Police notify community of Sexually Violent Predator

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community that a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) has moved into the area.

Clifford Wayne Chance is on supervised release and has moved to 329 Swope Ave.

He's described as a 70-year-old white man, 6'0", 150lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes.

The past behavior that has led him to be labeled as an SVP is as follows;



Sexual Assault in the Second Degree (1982)

Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust- Victim Under 15 (1997)

Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust- Victim Under 15 (2014)

CSPD is making all reasonable efforts to ensure that Chance registers as a sex offender, and he understands his responsibilities.

Anyone with questions about Chance can contact CSPD Registered Sex Offender Unit Detective J.R. Brown at (719)444-7672.

Editor's Note: At KOAA News5, we only use mug shots if there is a community threat, if the crime has a broad impact, or if it will benefit public safety to show.



We will not use mugshots on any platform – unless:

The mugshot is for a wanted person If there could be other victims (Example: child predators) If the person could pose a future threat to the community (Example: Sexually Violent Predator designation)



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