Colorado Springs Police notifies community of a Sexually Violent Predator

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community of a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) who has moved into the area.

Luke Brovetto, 45, has moved to 3033 E Platte Avenue, #305.

He is described as a white man, 5'9", 180lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

His following convictions in Teller County are what label him as an SVP;



Attempted Sexual Assault on a Helpless Victim (2009)

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (2002)

CSPD says they will make all efforts to ensure that Brovetto registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this Community Notification process can contact Detective J.R. Brown of the CSPD Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672.

Editor's Note: At KOAA News5, we only use mug shots if there is a community threat, if the crime has a broad impact, or if it will benefit public safety to show.



We will not use mugshots on any platform – unless:

The mugshot is for a wanted person If there could be other victims (Example: child predators) If the person could pose a future threat to the community (Example: Sexually Violent Predator designation)



Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in Colorado Springs About one in five trees in Colorado Springs threatened as the Emerald Ash Borer is discovered in the city. Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.