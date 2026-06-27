Colorado Springs Police lift shelter-in-place for police activity, one person in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD)issued a shelter-in-place order from E Willamette Avenue to E Monument Street between Swope Avenue and Prairie Road due to police activity on Saturday afternoon.

Police say that around 2:00 p.m., they received reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Sunset Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two victims. Both victims were transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 2:53 p.m., officers were given information that a possible shooting suspect was in the 300 block of Iowa Avenue, prompting a shelter-in-place order.

CSPD told News5 they had one person in custody around 4:30 p.m. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Davis Mortuary owners, former Pueblo County Coroner, in custody In the latest update from the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the owners of Davis Mortuary, Christopher and Brian Cotter, have been arrested as of Thursday morning. They were booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Davis Mortuary owners, former Pueblo County Coroner, in custody

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