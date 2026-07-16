Colorado Springs Police investigating suspicious death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a suspicious death in the 2700 block of Delta Drive, which is located near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and South Academy Boulevard.

According to CSPD, the communications center received a report of a death around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a man who was dead on the scene.

They say due to the nature of the investigation, the CSPD Homicide Unit has responded and is investigating the incident. No further details were given.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

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