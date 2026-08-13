Colorado Springs Police crack down on illegal street racing in a string of operations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says it has recently been conducting operations to crack down on illegal street racing across the city.

According to a recent news release, the department has conducted eight operations since April, with the most recent crackdown in August in partnership with the Colorado State Patrol.

"We understand the frustration these incidents cause," said Chief Vasquez in the release. "Residents deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods and on our roadways. We share those concerns and remain committed to addressing this dangerous behavior."

Learn more about the operations in the video player below

Across those eight operations, CSPD handed out:

140 Racer-Related Summons

Three Felony Eluding Warrants

Five Felony Arrests

43 Trespass summons

The department said these operations would not be possible unless community members continue to report illegal street racing, takeovers, and dangerous driving as long as they can safely.

"While officers may not be able to respond to every reported incident due to competing emergency calls, staffing limitations, and the often-short duration of these events, every report is important," said Deputy Chief Doug Trainer. "Those reports help identify patterns and direct future enforcement efforts."

Anyone who witnesses illegal street racing is asked to call the non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.

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