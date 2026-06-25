Child recovered after an alleged kidnapping early Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says an 8-month-old boy is back with his mother after an alleged kidnapping early Thursday morning.

According to officers, they responded to reports of a domestic disturbance along Hudson Street around 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, a woman told them that a man involved in the disturbance was intoxicated and allegedly armed with a handgun when he took a car that had the woman's son in it.

The man identified as Marco Alberico, 30, was not the child's father and had no legal parental rights, and the child was unrestrained in the vehicle at the time of the kidnapping.

Multiple officers began searching for the vehicle and child, which led them to an apartment complex along W Serendipity Circle near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle.

Officers located the vehicle, which was unoccupied, and when they were searching the area, a person unrelated to the incident approached them with the child.

Alberico was located in the apartment complex and was taken into custody without an incident. Alberico was booked into the El Paso County Jail for various charges, including kidnapping, according to the department.

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