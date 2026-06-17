Chaffee County Sheriff's Office searching for suspects after attempted arson near National Forest land

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information about an attempted arson along County Road 390, west of the Clear Creek Reservoir.

The sheriff's office was notified about the incident on Sunday, June 14. National Forest Service firefighters who were conducting routine patrols in the area noticed three trees had been burned on unposted private property that bordered National Forest land.

County Road 390 heads west from Highway 24 north of Buena Vista and leads to two of Colorado's historic ghost towns, Winfield and Vicksburg.

The fire was out by the time of the discovery, and Chaffee County Sheriff's Office detectives responded to take control of the investigation. They determined it appears an unknown person(s) allegedly attempted to start a forest fire.

Accelerant, which is believed to be gasoline at this point in the investigation, was used on two separate trees, and it was possibly used was in a clear plastic drink container that was suspended from the limb of a third tree in the same area.

The fire on the third tree thankfully burned out before reaching the bottle, according to detectives.

“We are asking the community and our visitors to please be vigilant while enjoying our back country. If you see suspicious activity/person(s), please do your best to document license plates, pictures, etc. without placing yourself in danger and notify law enforcement. This is behavior we obviously have zero tolerance for and we will use all resources available to us to protect life and property. To whomever is responsible, rethink your motives, and please consider all the innocence you are placing in danger,” said Sheriff Andy Rohrich in a social media post.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office are actively investigating the incident with other law enforcement partners. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at (719)539-2596 and ask to speak to a detective.

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