CDOC investigating incident at 'isolated facility,' statewide visitation suspended

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) stated on a Facebook post on Sunday that all statewide visitation has been temporarily suspended, effective immediately. If you have a scheduled visit, you are told not to travel to the facility.

CDOC says that there is an ongoing investigation at an 'isolated facility.' Visitation was temporarily suspended at Limon Correctional Facility three days ago.

Approved phone and video visitation is still ongoing, except for the facility where the investigation is ongoing.

They say this decision is precautionary, intended to support departmental operations and maintain the safety and security of the facilities.

Here is their full statement:

The Colorado Department of Corrections maintains strict security protocols across all institutions. Out of an abundance of caution, the Department has temporarily suspended statewide visitation while supporting an ongoing investigation into an isolated incident at one facility. There are no known threats to the surrounding communities at this time.



This is a proactive measure to support our staff and those in our custody, and maintain a secure environment. We understand the impact this has on families, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.



Our highest priority is the safety, security, and orderly operation of our facilities, staff, and those in our custody. Colorado Department of Corrections

There is no current threat to the public.

This is an ongoing situation, and we will release more information as it becomes available.

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