Social media and the fire factor among Colorado Springs youth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department wants to raise awareness about social media trends that have led to dangerous and often life-threatening situations among youth.

In recent years, social media has compounded the effects of peer pressure.

As students return to school, many are exposed to viral challenges on social platforms that can make dangerous activities seem exciting and fun.

"If they're seeing things, TikTok challenges that seem interesting, think beyond that. Think about the consequences and what can happen when fire is misused," said Colorado Springs Fire Department, Fire and Life Safety Educator, Kathy Hook.

One notable incident occurred during the Chromebook Challenge that spread online in May as the school year was coming to an end.

It resulted in fires, school evacuations, and the destruction of property.

“We had 42 referrals for that,” said Hook.

Referrals mean young people are required to attend the fire department’s Fire Factor program.

The mission is to educate kids and teens on the realities and consequences of misusing fire.

There are other alarming trends, like one that encourages young people to set themselves or friends on fire and then post it on social media.

Aside from the physical perils, these actions can also have legal repercussions.

"There can certainly be legal consequences. The age of culpability for arson or any crime in Colorado is as young as 10," said Hook.

Kids return to school over the next few weeks, and the prevention pros at the fire department say it is a good time for some parent and child conversations about the good and bad of social media.

