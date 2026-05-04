Soaring high once again, bald eagle that was injured after being shot with a ball bearing is released

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KOAA) — New video shows a Bald Eagle being released back into the wild after it was shot by a slingshot.

The video from Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows the release months after the eagle was taken into rehabilitation.

CPW found the wounded eagle in Northglenn, north of Denver, back in January 2026.

X-rays showed the eagle had a ball bearing lodged in its wing, which had to be surgically removed.

The eagle was finally released back into the wild last week, at a State Wildlife Area near Northglenn.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the investigation into who the suspected shooter was is still open.

Tips can be reported anonymously to Operation Game Thief (OGT) at 1-877-265-6648 or game.thief@state.co.us. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service can be contacted at 1-844-397-8477 or fws_tips@fws.gov.

___

'What about us?' South Tejon Street businesses are ready for an upgrade A downtown Colorado Springs revitalization project is almost done, nearly two years after it started. The improvements along Tejon Street are catching the eye of one block not involved in the project. 'What about us?' South Tejon Street businesses are ready for an upgrade

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.