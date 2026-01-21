Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Snowboarder dies after crash at Keystone Resort on Monday

As of publishing time, the sheriff's office said they do not believe he hit a tree, object or any people. His cause of death is under investigation.
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A snowboarder died at Keystone Resort on Monday after hitting the snow "with force," the Summit County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies with the Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to the resort after learning that a snowboarder had crashed on Lower Go Devil, a black diamond run near the Mountain House base area. People were performing CPR on the snowboarder.

Based on the initial investigation, the sheriff's office said he had been wearing a helmet, was riding with friends and hit the snow "with force." As of publishing time, they do not believe he hit a tree, object or any people.

One of his friends called for ski patrol, which provided medical care and transported the snowboarder to Keystone Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

He has not been identified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“Every loss of life on our ski slopes is deeply felt in our community," said Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons. "We extend our sincere condolences to the snowboarder’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

