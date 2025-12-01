Snow impacts travel, CSPD on accident alert

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Light snowfall created slippery travel conditions in the Pikes Peak Region Sunday night.

The Colorado Springs and Fountain police departments went on accident alert because of the weather. Accident alert means that drivers who are involved in a minor crash that does not involve injuries or impaired driving can exchange information and complete a cold report online.

It is common for law enforcement agencies to go on accident alert status during times of high call volume, such as during snow storms, when there is an increase in the number of crashes.

Fillmore Street was closed between I-25 and Sage Street due to multiple crashes.

Colorado Springs plow crews are on a full call out as of late Sunday evening, according to Colorado Springs Public Works. The department is urging drivers to take it slow until conditions improve.

KOAA

The storm moved in as families were returning home after traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday. It marked the first measurable snowfall of the season in Colorado Springs.

The weather impacted travel outside of Colorado Springs as well. Traffic was snarled in both directions north of Monument, and CDOT reported that the left two lanes of northbound I-25 were closed at the Greenland exit because of a crash.

In the high country, I-70 was closed multiple times Sunday because of crashes.

Click here for your updated First Alert 5 Forecast.

