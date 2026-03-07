Snow brings Colorado Springs residents and visitors together for outdoor fun

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Snow moved into Colorado Springs Friday, covering parks and sidewalks across the city, and instead of staying inside, many people headed out to enjoy it.

At Garden of the Gods, the fresh snowfall set the stage for something one visitor had never experienced before.

"First snow fight in my life, first time making a snowball, so I'm very excited," said Arianna Verdecia, who is visiting Colorado with family and friends from Naples, Florida. "Personally this is my first time in Colorado, and I'm having a blast."

Verdecia’s family member, Silvana Monterrosa, said the snowy welcome made the trip even more memorable for the group.

"My sister hasn't seen snow ever, and this is her first snow, so it was kind of cool that we landed and it started snowing immediately," said Monterrosa.

Even as the snow continued into the evening, it didn't stop people from heading out. The First Friday Art Walk in Old Colorado City (OCC) still drew a crowd with people walking between galleries.

When I asked Nicole Jones whether the snow was stopping her from enjoying the evening, she said, “Its probably why we’re here.”

"Shock, I was like finally," said Abbie Szabo and Jones.

Szabo and Jones said they look forward to the monthly art walk.

"It happens across the whole city, so Downtown has an art crawl. OCC, this is actually my first time doing the OCC one," said Szabo.

Nearby, members of the Dreier family stopped by to see artwork they had entered in the show.

"I entered two pieces, Kate (Dreier) entered one, so we came down to see the final pieces and how they looked on the wall," said Brynn Dreier.

The sudden cold weather did catch some off guard.

"I thought it was going to be sunny, so I put on shorts, turns out it was freezing, so I had to put on pants," said Kate Dreier.

But for families walking through OCC, the snowy evening was still a chance to bring the community together.

"I think it's awesome that the gallery did this for the kids. It's a great way to bring the community out," said Mike Dreier.

From snowball fights to art walks, many people said the snow was much needed.

"Maybe we have a chance of not such a horrible fire season coming up," said Jones.

___

