SNAP PAUSE: Tri-Lakes Cares in Monument sees surge in demand; continues to accept donations

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — The Trump administration has agreed to partially fund SNAP benefits using contingency funds after tens of millions of Americans did not receive their November payments over the weekend due to the government shutdown.

On Friday, two federal judges ordered the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release funding for the program, either a full payment by the end of Monday, or a partial payment by Wednesday.

The administration announced Monday it would make the partial payment, drawing $4.65 billion from contingency funds.

News5 first spoke with a local food pantry, "Tri-Lakes Cares" in Monument, last October.

Since then, staff and volunteers say there has been an outpouring of support from the community.

When News5 returned to the pantry this week, we found cart after cart filled with food donations, and people arriving with checks in hand.

Among those donating were Mark and his wife, who brought dog food, tissues and other basic supplies.

"This is something we do. It needs to be done," said Mark.

He said they have donated before, but decided to bring more after watching News5's previous story about families struggling with the pause in food assistance.

“We watch you guys constantly,” said Mark.

Molly Stephens with Tri-Lakes Cares says demand has surged in recent weeks.

“We are averaging about 7,000 pounds of food a week going out the door. Last week, we got over 9,000 pounds of food, serving about 199 households,” said Stephens.

Even as the state’s $10 million emergency fund helps local food banks, Tri-Lakes Cares will not receive any of that funding because it relies mostly on local donations and partnerships with nearby grocery stores.

“If more people help, it’s like a snowball effect,” said Mark.

If you’d like to support families affected by the SNAP benefit pause, Tri-Lakes Cares in Monument is accepting donations.

