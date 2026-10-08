Smoke visible from prescribed burn in the Pikes Peak region Thursday

A prescribed burn is sending smoke into the sky west of Colorado Springs on Thursday.

The U.S. Forest Service is planning to burn nearly 1,800 acres near Rampart Reservoir, about three miles east of Woodland Park, as early as today.

Officials say the burn will help reduce woody debris, small trees, and other fuels on the forest floor, lowering the risk of severe wildfires in the future.

The project is expected to last a couple of days, depending on weather conditions. Smoke and flames could remain visible for several days or even weeks afterward.

Drivers and hikers in the area are urged to use caution as fire crews and equipment may be working along nearby roads and trails.

And if you see the smoke, officials say there's no need to call 911, as the prescribed burn is planned and being closely monitored.

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