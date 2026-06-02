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Smoke visible as CSFD works to contain structure fire on the east side of Colorado Springs

Alteza Drive House Fire
Colorado Springs Fire Department
Alteza Drive House Fire
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Heavy smoke was visible on the east side of Colorado Springs while the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire in a neighborhood near South Carefree Circle and Powers Boulevard.

The home is burning along Alteza Drive, and according to the department, there is heavy fire coming from the second floor.

Very few details have been given as to the start of this fire, and it is unclear if anyone has been injured.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is shared.

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