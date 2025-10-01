Small plane crash-lands on Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — At about 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, crews in Colorado Springs were called to a busy intersection where a small plane had crash-landed.

"3 occupants on board, all parties accounted for with no injuries," the Colorado Springs Fire Department wrote on social media.

Tune in to News5 Today for the Latest Updates From the Scene

The plane was blocking the southbound lanes of Powers in the area of Barnes Road. The intersection is on the east side of the city.

News5 crews are on scene, and traffic is being let through southbound, but only one lane remains open as of 5:15 a.m.

Emergency crews and investigators are expected to be on scene for several hours

As more information becomes available, this article will be updated.

Remembering Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko, How Family is Honoring Two Hunters Who Passed in Colorado The families of Ian Stasko and Andrew Porter have shared more about who the two men were and their love for the outdoors. Remembering Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko, How Family is Honoring Two Hunters Who Passed in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.