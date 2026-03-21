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Small plane crashes in El Paso County Saturday morning, one person taken to the hospital

Ellicott Plane Crash
KOAA News5
Ellicott Plane Crash
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EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a plane crashed in the county this morning.

They say this was in the flying view area of Ellicott and Cal-Han near the Colorado Springs East Airport.

One person has been taken to the hospital, but no word yet on surrounding details.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is leading the investigation, and we're trying to find out more.

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