Slick Conditions in Colorado Springs caused a semi-truck to jack-knife at I-25 and Cimarron Exit Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Heavy rainfall created hazardous driving conditions across Colorado Springs, causing an 18-wheeler to hydroplane on the southbound Cimarron exit ramp of I-25 on Monday evening.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said the exit ramp was temporarily closed while crews worked to move the truck. No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred around 11:00 p.m.

Standing water on roadways throughout the area has created dangerous conditions for drivers as the storm system continues to impact the region and will continue throughout the rest of the week.

Remember not to drive through standing water, as the adage goes, turn around and don't drown. For a look at what you can expect for the rest of the week, take a look at the forecast below.

